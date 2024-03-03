Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of PFGC opened at $76.78 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

