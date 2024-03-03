Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $19.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

PR stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

