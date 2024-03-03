Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS grew its position in Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 51,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.8% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

