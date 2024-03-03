Piper Sandler Boosts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.04. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,184.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,184.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,709 shares of company stock valued at $816,925. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

