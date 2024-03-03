PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,750 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYPS stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $313.63 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Profile

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.