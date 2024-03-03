PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.91. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.