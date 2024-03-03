Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.89

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 10670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

