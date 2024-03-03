Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.89

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 10670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
