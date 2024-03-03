Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 277.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

