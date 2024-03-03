Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

