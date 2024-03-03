Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.