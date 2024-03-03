Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

MTH opened at $159.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.42. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

