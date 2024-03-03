Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -133.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

