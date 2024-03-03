Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 910,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 124,573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

