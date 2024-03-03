Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 786,756 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 4.9 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $60.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

