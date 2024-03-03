Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.01 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

