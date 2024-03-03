Profund Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

