Profund Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

