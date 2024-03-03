Profund Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

