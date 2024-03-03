Profund Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $95,987,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $71,600,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

