Profund Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $3,116,797. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $306.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $315.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

