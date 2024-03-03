Profund Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,760,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,796,000 after acquiring an additional 216,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,456,000 after buying an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 455,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.25. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

