Profund Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $52,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at $24,069,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $52,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,884 shares of company stock worth $14,989,508. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

