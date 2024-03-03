Profund Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,724,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,770 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $88,550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

REXR opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 135.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

