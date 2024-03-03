Profund Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

