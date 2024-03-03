Profund Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

View Our Latest Report on CymaBay Therapeutics

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.