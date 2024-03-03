Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WTTR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $330,746. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

