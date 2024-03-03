Profund Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

