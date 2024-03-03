Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $403.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $406.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.65 and its 200 day moving average is $362.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

