Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of RAPT opened at $8.98 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $31.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

