Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

