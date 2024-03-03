Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $223.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $235.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.32 and its 200 day moving average is $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

