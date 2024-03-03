Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $319.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $321.16.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

