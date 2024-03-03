Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.2 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

