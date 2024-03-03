Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 266,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -197.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.76.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

