Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in WestRock by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in WestRock by 635.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 140.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 1,269,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Trading Down 0.6 %

WRK opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

