Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after buying an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after buying an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.