Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 20.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,772,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $29.58.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Merrywell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.