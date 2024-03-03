Profund Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock worth $2,905,472 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Stock Performance

Novanta stock opened at $175.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

