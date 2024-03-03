Profund Advisors LLC Sells 12,513 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.16. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

