Profund Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.
Insight Enterprises Price Performance
Insight Enterprises stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.99 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises
In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Enterprises
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.