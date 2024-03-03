Profund Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.99 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

