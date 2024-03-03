Profund Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $209.80 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

