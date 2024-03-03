Profund Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 58.1% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $306.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.59. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $307.64.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Insider Transactions at Casey's General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

