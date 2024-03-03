Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.5 %

HOMB opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.