Profund Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $179.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.