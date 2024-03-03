Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NLY opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Read Our Latest Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.