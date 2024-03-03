Profund Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $236.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $237.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

