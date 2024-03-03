Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $18.56.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

