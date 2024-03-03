Profund Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average of $128.60. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

