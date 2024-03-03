Profund Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.