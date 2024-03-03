Profund Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 65.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $23.14 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $796.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,314.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $32,380.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.